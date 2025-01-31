DDWS Reviews Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2024 Findings and Unveils WhatsApp-enabled SBM Academy

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti recently convened a crucial meeting with representatives from 22 States and Union Territories to review the findings of Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2024 and strategize the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) 2025-26, set to begin in February.

The meeting served as a platform to engage in candid discussions on the recommendations drawn from the SSG 2024 findings, ensuring a data-driven approach to accelerate progress toward Sampoorna Swachhata (Total Cleanliness). A significant part of these discussions focused on improving waste management systems, a key pillar of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).

Launch of WhatsApp-enabled SBM Academy for Accessible Training

A key highlight of the meeting was the launch of the WhatsApp-based SBM Academy, a forward-thinking step to enhance access to training content for rural sanitation workers and community stakeholders. This innovative initiative marks a significant overhaul of the SBM Academy’s training course, making it interactive, dynamic, and easily accessible to users across the country.

Through this WhatsApp-enabled model, users will now receive training reminders and regular updates, including videos, audio clips, and images, creating a more engaging learning experience. In addition to WhatsApp, training can be accessed via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) by dialing 1800 1800 404, ensuring widespread accessibility even in areas with limited internet access.

The platform, which is currently available in both Hindi and English, allows users to earn a training certificate after achieving a score of 50 out of 100 marks. Once the course is completed, users can download their certificates in real-time. The platform also has the potential to serve as a verified database of trained SBM personnel, strengthening the capacity-building efforts for rural sanitation workers.

Focus on Digital Platforms and Capacity-Building for Grassroots Workers

Speaking on the launch of the WhatsApp-enabled SBM Academy, Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, DDWS, emphasized that this platform aligns with the government’s vision of using digital tools to enhance grassroots capacity building. It will be an invaluable resource for frontline workers, Swachhagrahis, and other stakeholders involved in rural sanitation, empowering them with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve sanitation and hygiene practices in their communities.

Reflecting on Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy and Advancing Sanitation Initiatives

The meeting also coincided with Martyrs' Day (30th January), a day to reflect on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed sanitation as a fundamental national priority. On this occasion, officials reiterated the importance of cross-sector collaboration to safeguard the gains made in rural sanitation and continue making strides in waste management solutions. The collaborative approach across various departments, ministries, and stakeholders will be key to achieving the nation’s sanitation goals.

Strategic Planning for AIP 2025-26 and Future Goals

As the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) 2025-26 is set to commence in February, the discussions at the meeting laid a solid foundation for strategic action and policy alignment across all States and Union Territories. The deliberations outlined key priorities for the year ahead, including:

Strengthening local governance in sanitation programs

Fostering community participation in sanitation efforts

Adopting innovative approaches to achieve sustainable sanitation outcomes

The DDWS is committed to continuing its efforts in ensuring that sanitation systems in rural areas are efficient, sustainable, and inclusive, helping to improve the lives of millions of citizens.

Attendees and Key Stakeholders

The meeting was chaired by Ashok KK Meena, Secretary of DDWS, and attended by JS & MD, SBM-G, DDWS, Principal Secretaries from Kerala and Punjab, as well as State Mission Directors, and officers from the Ministry of Jal Shakti. This gathering emphasized the commitment of the central and state governments to work together in making Swachh Bharat a reality, ensuring cleaner and healthier communities for all.

With these discussions and initiatives, India continues its journey toward a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future, with the goal of achieving Total Sanitation across the nation.