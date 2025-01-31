Historic Milestones in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the peaceful conduct of assembly and Lok Sabha elections following the abrogation of Article 370. The abrogation led to a new era of development in the region.

In her address to a joint session of Parliament, Murmu emphasized the government's success in curtailing Left-wing Extremism, with affected districts dropping from 126 to just 38. This marks a significant step towards national security and stability.

Additionally, the President introduced the Vibrant Villages Programme, aiming to enhance development in villages near the northern borders. Approved recently by the central government, the program will invest Rs 4,800 crore for these areas until 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)