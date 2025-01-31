Left Menu

Historic Milestones in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation

President Droupadi Murmu praised Jammu and Kashmir for peaceful elections post-Article 370 abrogation. Furthermore, initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Programme aim to foster development. The government's success in reducing Left-wing Extremism's reach and the special scheme for border village development were also highlighted in the address to Parliament.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:19 IST
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the peaceful conduct of assembly and Lok Sabha elections following the abrogation of Article 370. The abrogation led to a new era of development in the region.

In her address to a joint session of Parliament, Murmu emphasized the government's success in curtailing Left-wing Extremism, with affected districts dropping from 126 to just 38. This marks a significant step towards national security and stability.

Additionally, the President introduced the Vibrant Villages Programme, aiming to enhance development in villages near the northern borders. Approved recently by the central government, the program will invest Rs 4,800 crore for these areas until 2025-26.

