Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Tea Stall Owner's Murder
In Kerala, Varghese, a rubber tapper, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering tea stall owner Sudheer in 2017. The incident occurred after Sudheer demanded payment for unpaid tea bills. A dying declaration by the victim and witness testimony led to Varghese's conviction.
Updated: 31-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:20 IST
A Kerala court has sentenced Varghese, a man from Tamil Nadu, to life imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of a tea stall owner in 2017.
The incident stemmed from an unpaid bill of Rs 200, prompting the victim, Sudheer, to confront Varghese, leading to the tragic event.
Crucial evidence, including a dying declaration and eyewitness testimony, resulted in Varghese's conviction, demonstrating the court's commitment to justice.
