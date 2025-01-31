Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Tea Stall Owner's Murder

A Kerala court has sentenced Varghese, a man from Tamil Nadu, to life imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of a tea stall owner in 2017.

The incident stemmed from an unpaid bill of Rs 200, prompting the victim, Sudheer, to confront Varghese, leading to the tragic event.

Crucial evidence, including a dying declaration and eyewitness testimony, resulted in Varghese's conviction, demonstrating the court's commitment to justice.

