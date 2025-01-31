World Forum of Accountants 2025: Rajnath Singh Calls for CAs to Lead with Innovation and Integrity

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has urged Chartered Accountants (CAs) to evolve beyond traditional roles and embrace responsibilities as strategic advisors, ethical guardians, and innovators in a rapidly transforming global economy. He made these remarks while inaugurating the World Forum of Accountants 2025, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in New Delhi.

Highlighting the theme of the forum—‘Accountability Meets Innovation (AI): For a Sustainable Planet’—Shri Rajnath Singh stressed that the technological revolution and global economic shifts demand new skills, including critical thinking, adaptability, and emotional intelligence.

Accounting in the Era of Start-ups and Globalization

Shri Rajnath Singh pointed out that business landscapes have changed significantly, with start-ups and digital enterprises challenging large corporations. Global trade and finance have become more interconnected, leading to an information explosion that CAs must navigate with agility.

"This dynamic environment demands continuous learning and innovation. The traditional methods of processing financial data are being disrupted by new technologies whose impact is still being understood. To stay ahead of the curve, accountants must not only master financial expertise but also possess the courage and creativity to innovate while upholding the highest ethical standards," he stated.

India’s Global Financial Reputation & Role of CAs

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized that India is now a rising economic powerhouse, and the global business community recognizes the credibility, trust, and expertise of Indian Chartered Accountants.

"For CAs, a signature is not just a symbol—it represents trust, integrity, and professionalism. Your work influences financial decisions, shapes businesses, and impacts millions of lives," he remarked.

Calling accountants the sentinels of transparency, he stressed the importance of their role in maintaining trust in corporate governance by ensuring accurate financial reporting on profits, losses, balance sheets, and liabilities.

Ethical Leadership in Accounting

Reaffirming the importance of ethical accounting practices, Shri Rajnath Singh said that honesty, transparency, and integrity should remain the foundation of the financial ecosystem. He encouraged CAs to take the lead in ethical AI implementation, sustainability reporting, and risk management in an age of digital finance.

"With India's growing economic influence, we are not just open for business—we mean business. We are ready to collaborate, share expertise, and invest in a sustainable global future," he told international delegates attending the event.

World Forum of Accountants 2025: Key Themes and Discussions

The three-day forum will focus on:

The Future of Finance and Accounting

Accountancy as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development

Building Public Trust and Confidence in Financial Systems

AI in Sustainability Reporting & Ethical AI in Accounting

AI-Driven Risk Management for Sustainability

The event has brought together global accounting professionals, policy experts, and corporate leaders to discuss the evolving role of accountants in fostering sustainable economic growth.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh concluded by lauding the dedication of Chartered Accountants who play a crucial role in strengthening India's financial systems. He called upon them to continue embracing innovation, maintaining ethical integrity, and leading the transformation of global finance.