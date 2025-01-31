Delhi Court Sentences Man for Violating Child's Privacy Rights

A Delhi court has handed down a five-year prison sentence to a man for secretly filming a minor girl, violating her fundamental right to privacy of body. The case was handled by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who reviewed arguments regarding the man's sentencing.

The man was convicted under Sections 14 and 12 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following charges laid in 2017. These sections pertain to the use of a child for pornographic purposes and sexual assault, respectively. Court observations revealed that the convict had filmed the girl in the bathroom without her knowledge.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya argued against leniency for the convict, describing the act as 'abominable and reprehensible.' The court underscored the crime's impact on social and public order, sentencing the 25-year-old to five years in rigorous imprisonment, with sentences to run concurrently, alongside awarding Rs 3 lakh compensation to the survivor.

