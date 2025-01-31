Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties in Central America
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit five Central American countries from February 1 to 6 to boost regional cooperation. The tour will address shared interests, including combating illegal migration, battling transnational crime and drug trafficking, and countering China's influence.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit five Central American countries, targeting enhanced regional cooperation, according to a State Department announcement on Friday.
Scheduled for February 1-6, the diplomatic tour of Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic aims to tackle issues like illegal and large-scale migration.
Rubio's trip also focuses on fighting transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking, and countering China's growing influence in the region.
