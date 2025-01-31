Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties in Central America

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit five Central American countries, targeting enhanced regional cooperation, according to a State Department announcement on Friday.

Scheduled for February 1-6, the diplomatic tour of Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic aims to tackle issues like illegal and large-scale migration.

Rubio's trip also focuses on fighting transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking, and countering China's growing influence in the region.

