Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties in Central America

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit five Central American countries from February 1 to 6 to boost regional cooperation. The tour will address shared interests, including combating illegal migration, battling transnational crime and drug trafficking, and countering China's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:42 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit five Central American countries, targeting enhanced regional cooperation, according to a State Department announcement on Friday.

Scheduled for February 1-6, the diplomatic tour of Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic aims to tackle issues like illegal and large-scale migration.

Rubio's trip also focuses on fighting transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking, and countering China's growing influence in the region.

