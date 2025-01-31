Bihar Minister Accuses AAP of Governing 'Culture of Loot' in Delhi

Bihar minister Shravan Kumar launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of failing to provide basic amenities like potable water over its 10-year governance.

Speaking at an election rally in Burari constituency, Kumar called out former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for fostering a 'culture of loot' and deceiving voters. He emphasized the importance of electing a 'double-engine' government in Delhi.

With elections slated for February 5 and results due on February 8, Kumar urged voters to back the JD(U) candidate, Shailendra Kumar, to tackle issues like water scarcity and employment neglect.

