Left Menu

Bihar Minister Accuses AAP of Governing 'Culture of Loot' in Delhi

Bihar minister Shravan Kumar accused Delhi's AAP government of failing in governance, criticizing its alleged inability to provide basic amenities and fostering a 'culture of loot.' He urged support for the NDA-backed JD(U) candidate, promising improvements in local infrastructure and essentials like drinking water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:51 IST
Bihar Minister Accuses AAP of Governing 'Culture of Loot' in Delhi
Shravan Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar minister Shravan Kumar launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of failing to provide basic amenities like potable water over its 10-year governance.

Speaking at an election rally in Burari constituency, Kumar called out former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for fostering a 'culture of loot' and deceiving voters. He emphasized the importance of electing a 'double-engine' government in Delhi.

With elections slated for February 5 and results due on February 8, Kumar urged voters to back the JD(U) candidate, Shailendra Kumar, to tackle issues like water scarcity and employment neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025