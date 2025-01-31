Bihar Minister Accuses AAP of Governing 'Culture of Loot' in Delhi
Bihar minister Shravan Kumar accused Delhi's AAP government of failing in governance, criticizing its alleged inability to provide basic amenities and fostering a 'culture of loot.' He urged support for the NDA-backed JD(U) candidate, promising improvements in local infrastructure and essentials like drinking water.
Bihar minister Shravan Kumar launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi, accusing them of failing to provide basic amenities like potable water over its 10-year governance.
Speaking at an election rally in Burari constituency, Kumar called out former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for fostering a 'culture of loot' and deceiving voters. He emphasized the importance of electing a 'double-engine' government in Delhi.
With elections slated for February 5 and results due on February 8, Kumar urged voters to back the JD(U) candidate, Shailendra Kumar, to tackle issues like water scarcity and employment neglect.
