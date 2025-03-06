"Those who glorify Aurangzeb have no right to stay in this country": Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh has urged both the Bihar government and the Central government to act against people who "glorify" the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. His remarks came in the wake of the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the remainder of the ongoing Maharashtra Budget session over his controversial remarks on Aurangzeb.

Singh told ANI, "...Those who glorify Aurangzeb, who looted this country, have no right to stay in this country...This is the nation of Lord Ram. I demand that Bihar and the Central government to take action against such people who deem the Mughal aggression and their loot as appropriate." He was asked about the JD(U) leader Khalid Anwar support for Abu Azmi's statement on Aurangzeb.

JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar said on Wednesday that discussions on historical figures should remain academic and not be politicized. "People have different opinions on Aurangzeb. Historians have said that Aurangzeb was a good ruler and he was not as cruel as he is portrayed; there is a lobby which is trying to portray him as cruel. This is an academic discussion, and it can't be discussed on the floor of Parliament or in a political rally. So, academic discussion should be left as academic. I don't understand what a political party wants to gain through such misinformation against Aurangzeb," Anwar stated.

Following his remarks, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Abu Azmi on Wednesday and a proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly against Azmi's remarks. Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindus and Muslims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)