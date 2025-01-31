Andhra Pradesh Extends Suspension of Senior IPS Officer
The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer N Sanjay until May 31, 2025. Sanjay, accused of misappropriating government funds worth Rs 1.76 crore, was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. His suspension extension was advised by a Review Committee.
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend the suspension of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer N Sanjay until May 31, 2025. This decision comes amid ongoing accusations against Sanjay involving the misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 1.76 crore.
Officer Sanjay was initially suspended on December 4, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) subsequently booking him for allegedly manipulating processes to award contract work for developing and maintaining the AGNI – NOC (Automated Governance & NOC Integration) web portal and mobile application.
A Review Committee meeting held on January 29 brought forward the recommendation to extend Sanjay's suspension. This extension has been formalized in a Government Order, instructing that the suspension be in effect until May 31, 2025, or until further orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
