Tamil Nadu Challenges Central Language Policy Over Education Funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter, requesting the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state. Stalin expressed concern over recent comments by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, suggesting funds would be withheld until Tamil Nadu adopts the 'three language' policy outlined in the NEP 2020.

The DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu has consistently criticized the Central government for pushing Hindi in the region, accusing it of delaying funds needed to implement the New Education Policy. In response, Dharmendra Pradhan defended the NEP, asserting that it seeks to provide a fair educational platform for all students, highlighting Tamil as an ancient language.

Pradhan argued that learning multiple languages, including Tamil and English, would benefit students. He reassured that there is no imposition of Hindi or any other language. Meanwhile, TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the Union government of ignoring the state in the Union budget 2025-26, claiming it has neglected vital fund allocations.

