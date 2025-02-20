Odisha Sarpanch Suspended Over Fund Misappropriation
The Odisha government suspended Sarpanch Sanjukta Mohanty from Jajpur district for allegedly misappropriating Rs 11,72,500 in public funds intended for panchayat development. An investigation by district authorities confirmed the misuse of funds following a complaint from social activist Jayant Sadangi.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has taken decisive action by suspending a Sarpanch from Jajpur district on charges of misappropriating public funds. The official statement, released on Thursday, names Sanjukta Mohanty as the accused.
Mohanty, serving as the Sarpanch of Gramnandipur gram panchayat in Dasarathapur block, allegedly embezzled a considerable sum of Rs 11,72,500. These funds were allocated for the panchayat's development under various schemes sanctioned by the Central Finance Commission (CFC). Attempts to reach Mohanty for comments were unsuccessful.
The allegation came to light when social activist Jayant Sadangi reported the matter to the Jajpur collector the previous year. Following this, Collector P Anvesha Reddy commissioned an investigation by the district panchayat officer, which confirmed the misappropriation. The government has asserted that Mohanty's actions violated the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964, and misaligned with the interests of the local panchayat community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Elephant Encounter in High-Range District
Four killed, one injured in collision between two trucks in MP's Umaria district: Police.
Political Tensions Erupt Over District Dissolutions in Rajasthan Assembly
Assam CM Leads Groundbreaking Initiatives with District Heads
Maharashtra's Beed District Police Introduce QR Code System for Citizen Feedback