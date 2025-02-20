Left Menu

Odisha Sarpanch Suspended Over Fund Misappropriation

The Odisha government suspended Sarpanch Sanjukta Mohanty from Jajpur district for allegedly misappropriating Rs 11,72,500 in public funds intended for panchayat development. An investigation by district authorities confirmed the misuse of funds following a complaint from social activist Jayant Sadangi.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:25 IST
  • India

The Odisha government has taken decisive action by suspending a Sarpanch from Jajpur district on charges of misappropriating public funds. The official statement, released on Thursday, names Sanjukta Mohanty as the accused.

Mohanty, serving as the Sarpanch of Gramnandipur gram panchayat in Dasarathapur block, allegedly embezzled a considerable sum of Rs 11,72,500. These funds were allocated for the panchayat's development under various schemes sanctioned by the Central Finance Commission (CFC). Attempts to reach Mohanty for comments were unsuccessful.

The allegation came to light when social activist Jayant Sadangi reported the matter to the Jajpur collector the previous year. Following this, Collector P Anvesha Reddy commissioned an investigation by the district panchayat officer, which confirmed the misappropriation. The government has asserted that Mohanty's actions violated the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964, and misaligned with the interests of the local panchayat community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

