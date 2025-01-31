Left Menu

Digital Warfare: How Disinformation is Disrupting Syria's Transition

Following the ousting of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, both former allies and enemies are engaging in online disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing the nation's fragile new order. Analysts highlight how geopolitical interests and sophisticated digital tactics are fueling sectarian tensions and undermining democratic transitions.

In the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad's ousting from power, Syria finds itself embroiled in a new battlefield: the digital realm. Analysts have identified a surge in online disinformation campaigns, orchestrated both by Assad's former allies and his self-declared enemies, aiming to destabilize Syria's fragile transition by inflaming sectarian tensions.

With cyberspace having been weaponized during Syria's civil war, the concern now is that narratives manipulated online are derailing the transition of power post-Assad. Actors both domestic and foreign, notably from Russia, China, Iran, and Israel, are reportedly involved in spreading disinformation, according to study experts.

The use of digital platforms to manipulate narratives and divide communities is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with powerful players using social media, fake profiles, and AI-driven personas to influence public opinion and diminish trust in democratic processes, as highlighted by communications experts in the region.

