Fired Fallout: Justice Dept. Cleans House of Capitol Riot Prosecutors Amidst Trump's Clemency Chaos
The Justice Department has ordered the firing of prosecutors working on Capitol riot cases after Trump's clemency for over 1,500 federal crime convicts. Amidst plans to dismiss FBI agents linked with Trump investigations, this move raises concerns about the agency's autonomy and potential legal repercussions.
The Department of Justice has ordered the firing of several prosecutors who were involved in cases against individuals charged in the US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, as revealed by a memo accessed by The Associated Press.
This decision, directed by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, closely follows President Trump's clemency order granting relief to more than 1,500 individuals charged with federal crimes related to the event. The extent of the prosecutor dismissals remains unclear.
The move coincides with plans to terminate FBI agents involved in investigations concerning former President Trump, raising alarms about the independence of the federal law enforcement agency and opening the door to potential legal challenges.
