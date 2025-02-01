Left Menu

Fired Fallout: Justice Dept. Cleans House of Capitol Riot Prosecutors Amidst Trump's Clemency Chaos

The Justice Department has ordered the firing of prosecutors working on Capitol riot cases after Trump's clemency for over 1,500 federal crime convicts. Amidst plans to dismiss FBI agents linked with Trump investigations, this move raises concerns about the agency's autonomy and potential legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:55 IST
Fired Fallout: Justice Dept. Cleans House of Capitol Riot Prosecutors Amidst Trump's Clemency Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Justice has ordered the firing of several prosecutors who were involved in cases against individuals charged in the US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, as revealed by a memo accessed by The Associated Press.

This decision, directed by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, closely follows President Trump's clemency order granting relief to more than 1,500 individuals charged with federal crimes related to the event. The extent of the prosecutor dismissals remains unclear.

The move coincides with plans to terminate FBI agents involved in investigations concerning former President Trump, raising alarms about the independence of the federal law enforcement agency and opening the door to potential legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025