Colombian President Invites Migrants Home for Economic Growth

Colombian President Gustavo Petro encourages undocumented migrants in the U.S. to return home and contribute to building social wealth. He offers loans via the Department of Social Prosperity to support new businesses, despite mixed reactions online against Trump's crackdown on unlawful U.S. migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 06:29 IST
In a bold move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on undocumented Colombians living in the United States to return home and contribute to building social wealth. Less than a week after reversing a decision to refuse U.S. military flights carrying deportees, Petro made the appeal.

Petro, who is Colombia's first leftist president, has offered financial support for those willing to return by providing loans that could aid in starting new businesses. The loans would be managed through Colombia's Department of Social Prosperity, an agency typically focused on productive activities to alleviate poverty.

The appeal comes amidst tensions with the U.S., as former President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions against Colombia. Online reactions were mixed, with some Colombians questioning the feasibility of returning amidst domestic unemployment challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

