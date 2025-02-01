Tragic Peacock Death Sparks Wildlife Protection Debate

The serene village of Poore Manohar was shaken by a disturbing incident when a man beat a peacock, India's national bird, to death with a stick, as confirmed by local police.

The accused, identified as Gabbar Vanvasi, carried out the act on a Friday evening. According to Suriyawan Police Station SHO Arvind Kumar Gupta, Vanvasi fled when alarmed villagers confronted him about the heinous act.

The forest department has taken custody of the peacock's carcass for a postmortem examination. Legal proceedings have commenced with Vanvasi facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

