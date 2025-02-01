Farewell to Navin Chawla: A Legacy in Electoral Leadership

Navin Chawla, a prominent figure in India's electoral history, has died at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, who announced the news on Saturday.

Quraishi revealed that he had met Chawla just days before he was admitted to the hospital for brain surgery. Despite the circumstances, Chawla was reportedly in good spirits during their last encounter.

Chawla's career spanned several years, serving as the Election Commissioner from 2005 to 2009, and later as the Chief Election Commissioner until July 2010. His contributions to India's electoral system are widely acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)