Massive Bureaucratic Shakeup in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has initiated a major bureaucratic reshuffle, involving the transfer of a significant number of officers across various services. This move includes the reassignment of 53 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 24 Indian Police Service (IPS), and 34 Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers.

The personnel transfers also extend to 113 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), reflecting a broad strategy to optimize administrative efficiency. The Department of Personnel released the transfer orders late Friday night.

Several high-profile appointments include new divisional commissioners in key urban centers such as Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur. Notably, IAS officer Ashutosh Pednekar has transitioned from Rural Development Secretary to the Administrative Secretary in the Tribal Area Development Department. The shuffle underscores the state's commitment to dynamic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)