Ugandan Woman Arrested with Mephedrone Stash in Maharashtra

A Ugandan national has been apprehended by the authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district over allegations of drug possession.

The local police's Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar anti-narcotics cell acted on suspicions and found the woman with 67.5 grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 13.5 lakh, during a routine patrol.

The police are further delving into the suspect's connections to ascertain her supply links and customer base, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal.

(With inputs from agencies.)