Ugandan Woman Arrested with Mephedrone Stash in Maharashtra
A Ugandan woman was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for possessing mephedrone worth Rs 13.5 lakh. The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police booked her under the NDPS and Foreigners Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover her network, including her contraband sources and clientele.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A Ugandan national has been apprehended by the authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district over allegations of drug possession.
The local police's Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar anti-narcotics cell acted on suspicions and found the woman with 67.5 grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 13.5 lakh, during a routine patrol.
The police are further delving into the suspect's connections to ascertain her supply links and customer base, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Border Security Force jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Police.
Mumbai Police Intensifies Search after Horror Attack on Saif Ali Khan
Joint Crackdown on Cross-Border Telecom Fraud by Chinese and Thai Police
Obscenity Uncovered: Police Raid in Thane Bar
Navi Mumbai Heist: Police Crack Down on Serial Burglar