Media Controversy Over Vengaivayal Water Tank Case
The DMK mouthpiece Murasoli accused certain media of misleading reporting on the Vengaivayal village water contamination case. It criticized the publications for politicizing the issue and confirmed the Crime Branch CID's investigation, which led to a chargesheet against three individuals for mixing faeces in a drinking water tank.
The DMK's mouthpiece, Murasoli, criticized a section of the media for what it described as misleading coverage regarding the Vengaivayal village water tank contamination case.
Allegations have surfaced that certain publications are distorting facts to damage the reputation of the state government. Murasoli's editorial stated if these media outlets were aware of the true perpetrators, they should have informed legal authorities.
The Crime Branch CID completed its investigation, leading to a chargesheet against three individuals. The investigation involved extensive evidence gathering, including witness statements, forensic reports, and recovered data from mobile phones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
