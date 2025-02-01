Media Controversy Over Vengaivayal Water Tank Case

The DMK's mouthpiece, Murasoli, criticized a section of the media for what it described as misleading coverage regarding the Vengaivayal village water tank contamination case.

Allegations have surfaced that certain publications are distorting facts to damage the reputation of the state government. Murasoli's editorial stated if these media outlets were aware of the true perpetrators, they should have informed legal authorities.

The Crime Branch CID completed its investigation, leading to a chargesheet against three individuals. The investigation involved extensive evidence gathering, including witness statements, forensic reports, and recovered data from mobile phones.

