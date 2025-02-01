Left Menu

Hostage Handovers Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, marking a crucial development in the Gaza truce efforts. The transfer occurred peacefully, contrasting earlier unrest. Concurrently, negotiations are set for further hostages' release. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and widespread infrastructure damage.

Updated: 01-02-2025 13:02 IST
In a significant move towards peace, Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon under a delicate ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The handover took place in Khan Younis, with Red Cross officials ensuring a smooth transition.

This comes against the backdrop of a brutal 15-month conflict claiming thousands of lives. As part of this truce, Israeli military confirmed the handover, with the potential release of American-Israeli Keith Siegel imminent.

Negotiations for further releases are ongoing, reflecting a fragile yet hopeful diplomatic effort to resolve long-standing hostilities in the region, amid persistent tension and accusations of ceasefire violations.

