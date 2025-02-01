Hostage Handovers Amid Ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon, marking a crucial development in the Gaza truce efforts. The transfer occurred peacefully, contrasting earlier unrest. Concurrently, negotiations are set for further hostages' release. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and widespread infrastructure damage.
In a significant move towards peace, Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon under a delicate ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The handover took place in Khan Younis, with Red Cross officials ensuring a smooth transition.
This comes against the backdrop of a brutal 15-month conflict claiming thousands of lives. As part of this truce, Israeli military confirmed the handover, with the potential release of American-Israeli Keith Siegel imminent.
Negotiations for further releases are ongoing, reflecting a fragile yet hopeful diplomatic effort to resolve long-standing hostilities in the region, amid persistent tension and accusations of ceasefire violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- hostages
- Gaza
- Israel
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- Palestinian
- conflict
- militants
- truce
ALSO READ
Delayed Peace: Ceasefire Hangs in Balance Amidst Continued Conflict
Ceasefire Deal Secured in Gaza: Hostages to Be Released
Biden Urges Netanyahu to Address Palestinian Concerns for Israel's Future
Tensions as Israel Delays Ceasefire Vote Amid Political Discord
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Deal Faces Uncertain Approval