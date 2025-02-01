Hostage Handovers Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

In a significant move towards peace, Hamas handed over Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon under a delicate ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The handover took place in Khan Younis, with Red Cross officials ensuring a smooth transition.

This comes against the backdrop of a brutal 15-month conflict claiming thousands of lives. As part of this truce, Israeli military confirmed the handover, with the potential release of American-Israeli Keith Siegel imminent.

Negotiations for further releases are ongoing, reflecting a fragile yet hopeful diplomatic effort to resolve long-standing hostilities in the region, amid persistent tension and accusations of ceasefire violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)