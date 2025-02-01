Left Menu

Budget Boost: CBI's New Funding for Modernization

The Central Bureau of Investigation has been allocated Rs 1,071.05 crore in the 2025-26 Union Budget for establishment and modernization. The funding supports the investigation of corruption, serious crimes, and high-profile extradition cases while expanding resources like training centers and technical units.

Budget Boost: CBI's New Funding for Modernization
The Union Budget for 2025-26 has allocated Rs 1,071.05 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), marking a nominal increase of Rs 84.12 crore from the current fiscal year. This announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, signifying continued support for the nation's premier investigation agency.

The boost in funds, compared to the revised budget of Rs 986.93 crore for 2024-25, underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the CBI's operations. The budget will cover the agency's running costs and facilitate projects such as the modernization of training centers, and the development of technical and forensic support units.

Faced with emerging crime challenges involving artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and the darknet, alongside traditional crimes like bank fraud, the CBI is set to strengthen its capabilities. The agency also manages cases referred by high courts, the Supreme Court, and state administrations, making this funding crucial for its expanded role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

