Zakia Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Courage
Zakia Jafri, known for her relentless pursuit of justice surrounding the 2002 Gujarat riots, has died at 86 in Ahmedabad. She fought legal battles to hold political leaders accountable for the riots that followed the Godhra train incident, involving 69 deaths including her husband, Ehsan Jafri.
- Country:
- India
Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, passed away at 86 in Ahmedabad. Ehsan Jafri was one of 69 victims killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which followed the tragic Godhra train incident.
Zakia became a national figure through her unwavering legal efforts to seek accountability for those she believed responsible. Her battles extended to the Supreme Court in a bid to establish a conspiracy behind the riots. Despite her efforts, a closure report in 2012 cleared Gujarat's then-chief minister Narendra Modi and others of charges, which she contested up to the highest court.
The Supreme Court ultimately upheld the decision to accept the closure report, deeming her appeals meritless. Remembered as a compassionate leader in human rights, Zakia Jafri's relentless pursuit of justice leaves an indelible mark on the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: The Fight for Freedom to Travel
India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready: PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former PFI Chairman Abubacker
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former PFI Leader E Abubacker
Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitisation Committee