Zakia Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Courage

Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, passed away at 86 in Ahmedabad. Ehsan Jafri was one of 69 victims killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which followed the tragic Godhra train incident.

Zakia became a national figure through her unwavering legal efforts to seek accountability for those she believed responsible. Her battles extended to the Supreme Court in a bid to establish a conspiracy behind the riots. Despite her efforts, a closure report in 2012 cleared Gujarat's then-chief minister Narendra Modi and others of charges, which she contested up to the highest court.

The Supreme Court ultimately upheld the decision to accept the closure report, deeming her appeals meritless. Remembered as a compassionate leader in human rights, Zakia Jafri's relentless pursuit of justice leaves an indelible mark on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)