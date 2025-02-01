Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Horst Kohler

Horst Kohler, former head of the International Monetary Fund and once Germany's popular president, has died at the age of 81. His presidency from 2004 to 2010 was marked not only by high approval ratings but also by his surprising resignation following contentious military comments.

Kohler, who had been largely unknown politically before his presidency, positioned himself as an outsider to the established elite. He often clashed with government policies, showcasing a commitment to constitutional integrity and socioeconomic change during his tenure.

Kohler was a formidable figure in international diplomacy, focusing on Africa's needs and enhancing relations with Poland. His background, from an ethnic German family in Romania to key roles in Germany's reunification and Euro creation, shaped his broad view on governance and policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)