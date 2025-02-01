Left Menu

Electoral Budget 2025-26: Boosting Democracy with New Investments

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocates over Rs 1,400 crore to the law ministry for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and EVM purchases. The ministry, a key player in electoral laws and member appointments, receives Rs 500 crore for elections, Rs 300 crore for voter IDs, and Rs 597.80 crore for other expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:01 IST
Electoral Budget 2025-26: Boosting Democracy with New Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked significant funds exceeding Rs 1,400 crore for the law ministry, primarily to support the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and for purchasing new electronic voting machines.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the allocations, including Rs 500 crore dedicated to the Lok Sabha elections, Rs 300 crore for voter identity cards, and Rs 597.80 crore for various other election-related expenses.

This budget aims to enhance the electoral process with new provisions for electronic voting machines and ancillary expenditures, reflecting the government's commitment to conducting an efficient and transparent election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025