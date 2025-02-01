Electoral Budget 2025-26: Boosting Democracy with New Investments

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked significant funds exceeding Rs 1,400 crore for the law ministry, primarily to support the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and for purchasing new electronic voting machines.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the allocations, including Rs 500 crore dedicated to the Lok Sabha elections, Rs 300 crore for voter identity cards, and Rs 597.80 crore for various other election-related expenses.

This budget aims to enhance the electoral process with new provisions for electronic voting machines and ancillary expenditures, reflecting the government's commitment to conducting an efficient and transparent election.

(With inputs from agencies.)