Stalled Advance: Calm in South Kivu Amid Rebel Tensions

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels' advancement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has halted, as Congolese and Burundian forces reclaim territory in Kalehe. The conflict, rooted in historical tensions post-Rwanda's 1994 genocide, has triggered international calls for peace amid rising fears of a regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:15 IST
The advancement of M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo slowed down as the Congolese army, with support from Burundi, recovered key regions in Kalehe. Intended to curb the widespread conflict, this development brings temporary calm to the tense region.

As the Congolese army strengthened their hold in Kalehe, reports from local civil societies and officials indicate the recapture of several villages, including Mukwija. However, ongoing battles are still reported in other areas, highlighting the persistent volatility in this part of the country.

The M23 movement, noted for their Rwandan-back, Tutsi-led origins, continue to stir concerns internationally. Indeed, the situation has sparked diplomatic fervor, with Burundi's president indicating a strong stance against any potential threats by Rwandan forces, emphasizing the need for a broader ceasefire.

