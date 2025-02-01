Notorious Fake Marriage Racket Duo Arrested After Five Years on the Run

A couple, accused of running a fake marriage scheme to extort money, has been apprehended after five years on the run, the police confirmed on Saturday.

Rahul alias Din Mohammad, 38, and his 36-year-old wife were detained in Jahangirpuri after being wanted since a 2019 case at Sultanpuri police station. They, along with accomplices, would attract individuals seeking marriage, drug them, and conduct sham weddings to extort funds, according to police reports.

An undercover operation led to their capture when a police officer, posing as a potential groom, contacted them, resulting in their arrest on Friday. Investigations revealed their involvement in defrauding victims of Rs 70,000 through fake marriage arrangements, with Rahul having a past record under the Narcotic Drugs Act, and his wife linked to other fraud cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)