In a Moment of Relief: Aid Flows to Palestinian Children
Fifty Palestinian children have crossed from Gaza to Egypt for medical treatment through the Rafah crossing, reopened after nine months in line with a recently agreed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Egyptian media showcased the transportation of children via ambulances, underscoring the humanitarian impact of the crossing's reopening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rafahcrossings | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:39 IST
A humanitarian milestone occurred as about fifty Palestinian children needing medical care crossed into Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border.
This event marks the first opening of the crossing in nine months, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing their commitment to peace.
Coverage from Egyptian TV captured poignant scenes of wounded children being transported on stretchers by Palestinian Red Cross ambulances to waiting Egyptian medical teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Reaches Tentative Agreement on Gaza Hostages
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli officials have reached a deal to return hostages after last-minute snags, reports AP.
Singapore Student Protest Sparks Debate on Israel-Hamas War Ties
Biden Urges Netanyahu to Address Palestinian Concerns for Israel's Future
Tensions as Israel Delays Ceasefire Vote Amid Political Discord