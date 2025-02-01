Left Menu

In a Moment of Relief: Aid Flows to Palestinian Children

Fifty Palestinian children have crossed from Gaza to Egypt for medical treatment through the Rafah crossing, reopened after nine months in line with a recently agreed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Egyptian media showcased the transportation of children via ambulances, underscoring the humanitarian impact of the crossing's reopening.

Updated: 01-02-2025 16:39 IST
A humanitarian milestone occurred as about fifty Palestinian children needing medical care crossed into Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border.

This event marks the first opening of the crossing in nine months, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing their commitment to peace.

Coverage from Egyptian TV captured poignant scenes of wounded children being transported on stretchers by Palestinian Red Cross ambulances to waiting Egyptian medical teams.

