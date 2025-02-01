Left Menu

India Increases Defence Budget with a Focus on Wages over Weapons

India has proposed a significant increase in its defence budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, raising it to 6.81 trillion rupees. Despite this rise, most of the funds are dedicated to wages and pensions rather than new weapon acquisitions. Analysts express concern over the slow pace of defence deal procurements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:25 IST
India Increases Defence Budget with a Focus on Wages over Weapons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has announced a proposed defence budget of 6.81 trillion rupees for the 2025-26 fiscal year, reflecting a 9.5% increase from last year. However, the budget largely covers wages and pensions, leaving limited funds for new weapon acquisitions.

The budget dedicates 4.7 trillion rupees to manpower costs, dwarfing the 1.80 trillion rupees capital outlay aimed at modernisation and procurement. This capital figure represents only a 4.6% increase from the previous year, causing analysts to recommend more substantial investment to bolster India's military capabilities against rivals such as China.

With 486 billion rupees allocated for aircraft and aero engines and 243.9 billion rupees for the naval fleet, India seeks to advance its military capabilities. Nevertheless, the slow procurement process hampers progress, with unspent budget from the current fiscal year illustrating the challenge. Defence experts and analysts assert the need for faster deal signings to ensure effective budget utilisation and modernisation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025