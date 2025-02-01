Left Menu

Urgent Call for Border Fencing to Halt Unlawful Cross-Border Activities in West Bengal

Akhruzzaman, a state minister in West Bengal, urged immediate fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad to curb unlawful cross-border activities. Certain people from Bangladesh are reportedly exploiting the unfenced sections to steal crops from the Indian side. The BSF and police are making efforts, but unfenced areas remain problematic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:08 IST
Urgent Call for Border Fencing to Halt Unlawful Cross-Border Activities in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State Minister Akhruzzaman has raised concerns about the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad, West Bengal, emphasizing that it facilitates unlawful activities by certain individuals from Bangladesh.

The minister accused these individuals of exploiting the unfenced sections to cross into India and steal crops and other materials, necessitating immediate action to fortify the boundary.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Border Security Force and West Bengal Police, he noted that the absence of permanent fencing in some border areas remains a significant challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025