Urgent Call for Border Fencing to Halt Unlawful Cross-Border Activities in West Bengal

State Minister Akhruzzaman has raised concerns about the unfenced India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad, West Bengal, emphasizing that it facilitates unlawful activities by certain individuals from Bangladesh.

The minister accused these individuals of exploiting the unfenced sections to cross into India and steal crops and other materials, necessitating immediate action to fortify the boundary.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Border Security Force and West Bengal Police, he noted that the absence of permanent fencing in some border areas remains a significant challenge.

