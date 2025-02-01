Defamation Drama: Satyendra Jain vs. Bansuri Swaraj

A Delhi court will soon resolve a legal battle between AAP's Satyendra Jain and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. The defamation complaint stems from remarks made by Swaraj during a televised interview.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal reserved her decision following arguments concerning the complaint. Jain accuses Swaraj of making false statements about him, alleging that she claimed Rs 3 crore, along with gold, was recovered from his home.

The clash heightens political tensions and raises questions about the boundaries of political discourse as the court prepares its verdict.

