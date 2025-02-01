Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Sudan's Omdurman Market

Sudan's health authorities report a deadly attack by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman, killing 54 and injuring 158 people. This tragic incident, condemned by the government, caused significant damage and numerous civilian casualties, including women and children.

In a tragic turn of events in Sudan's city of Omdurman, an attack on the bustling Sabrein Market by the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in at least 54 fatalities, according to health authorities.

The assault, which unfolded on Saturday, left another 158 individuals wounded, as confirmed by the Health Ministry.

Khalid al-Aleisir, serving as the minister of culture and spokesperson for the government, strongly condemned the attack. He highlighted its devastating impact on civilians, noting women and children among the casualties, and underscored the extensive damage to public and private properties.

