Volker Türk Condemns Summary Executions and Attacks on Civilians in Sudan, Urges Immediate Action

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Friday expressed grave concern over reports of summary executions of civilians allegedly carried out by fighters and militias allied to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Khartoum North. He reiterated his urgent call for an immediate halt to such attacks and violence against civilians.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has verified reports of at least 18 people, including one woman, killed in seven separate incidents, which occurred after the SAF regained control of Khartoum North on 25 January. The victims, many originally from the Darfur and Kordofan regions, were reportedly executed by SAF-affiliated fighters and militias in the vicinity of the Al Jaili oil refinery. These incidents add to the growing concerns over escalating violence in Sudan’s capital, with civilians bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict.

Further alarming reports from Khartoum North indicate a troubling trend of summary executions. On 30 January 2025, a video surfaced showing men in SAF uniforms, along with members of the Al Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, reading out long lists of names allegedly tied to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). After each name, they shouted "Zaili," an Arabic term meaning "killed." This public display has raised fears of further targeted killings.

“These reports are deeply alarming,” stated Türk. “Summary executions, especially in areas like Khartoum North, are not only a gross violation of human rights but also constitute war crimes. Such actions must not be allowed to become normalized in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The deliberate killing of civilians or anyone no longer directly involved in hostilities violates international law.”

Türk has once again called on all parties involved in the conflict to take immediate action to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian and human rights law. He emphasized the necessity for independent investigations into these incidents, urging them to meet international standards.

The situation remains dire as further attacks on civilians are feared. In one such incident, a video reviewed by OHCHR shows a member of the Al Baraa Bin Malik Brigade threatening to kill the residents of El Hadj Yusif, an area in East Nile, Khartoum North, which is primarily inhabited by individuals from Darfur and Kordofan. This chilling threat comes amid the growing pattern of violence against vulnerable populations.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have also continued their attacks on civilians, especially in Darfur. On 29 January, the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people in North Darfur was shelled, resulting in the deaths of nine civilians, including two women and a child, and injuring at least 12 others.

This latest attack follows a deadly drone strike on 24 January, attributed to the RSF, which targeted the Al-Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, North Darfur. The attack killed at least 67 people and injured 19, severely damaging the hospital’s emergency unit and rendering it out of service. This was the second time the hospital, which provides critical services to the region, was attacked in January, highlighting the ongoing targeting of civilian infrastructure in conflict zones.

“These repeated and deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are utterly reprehensible,” said Türk. “They constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. The international community must hold perpetrators accountable and take urgent action to protect civilians.”

The UN High Commissioner stressed that the situation in Sudan remains dire, with attacks on civilians escalating and humanitarian assistance being hindered by the ongoing conflict. The international community, he said, must act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed and ensure that Sudan’s laws and international human rights standards are upheld.