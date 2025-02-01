Parliamentary Rift Over Waqf Bill Amendments

The joint committee of Parliament is set to table its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This development was confirmed by a bulletin from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which stated Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal and member Sanjay Jaiswal will present the report.

The report, initially handed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last Thursday, has stirred political controversy. Adopted by a 15-11 majority vote, the report reflects changes proposed by ruling BJP members. These amendments have triggered strong responses from the opposition, who argue the bill aims at dismantling Waqf boards.

While BJP members defend the Bill's intentions as modernizing and increasing transparency in Waqf property management, dissenting voices from the opposition decry it as an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community. This raises further debate over the Bill's impact and the future governance of Waqf properties.

