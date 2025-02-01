Congo Crisis: A Brewing Humanitarian Catastrophe
The Congolese military is battling against Rwanda-supported M23 rebels, who have advanced rapidly in the South Kivu province after capturing Goma. This escalation has resulted in 700 deaths and over 2,800 injuries, sparking a humanitarian crisis and threatening regional stability.
The Congolese military is confronting M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan troops, in the escalating conflict in South Kivu province. The United Nations reports a humanitarian crisis, with 700 people killed and thousands injured in recent clashes around Goma and its vicinity.
M23 rebels swiftly captured Goma, a crucial regional hub, and now threaten South Kivu's provincial capital Bukavu. Civilians have suffered extrajudicial killings and forced conscription amid the violence, and schools and hospitals have been occupied by the rebels.
Humanitarian operations have stalled, leaving displaced communities without support. Reports of sexual violence by Congolese troops further exacerbate the crisis, as calls for international intervention intensify.
