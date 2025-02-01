Congo Crisis: A Brewing Humanitarian Catastrophe

The Congolese military is confronting M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan troops, in the escalating conflict in South Kivu province. The United Nations reports a humanitarian crisis, with 700 people killed and thousands injured in recent clashes around Goma and its vicinity.

M23 rebels swiftly captured Goma, a crucial regional hub, and now threaten South Kivu's provincial capital Bukavu. Civilians have suffered extrajudicial killings and forced conscription amid the violence, and schools and hospitals have been occupied by the rebels.

Humanitarian operations have stalled, leaving displaced communities without support. Reports of sexual violence by Congolese troops further exacerbate the crisis, as calls for international intervention intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)