Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike Claims Lives in Jenin

A deadly Israeli airstrike in Jenin, West Bank, claimed the life of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The incident is part of a large-scale Israeli military operation now extending into its third week.

Since January 21, Israeli forces have been conducting raids in Jenin, following a recent ceasefire in Gaza. These operations involve hundreds of soldiers and air support, leading to clashes with Palestinian militants, as the Israeli military aims to uncover weapons and equipment. The Israeli military, when questioned about the airstrike, stated it targeted 'armed terrorists' but provided no further comment.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in casualties, with at least 18 Palestinians, including multiple civilians and militants, losing their lives. Palestinian areas have been significantly affected, with numerous homes demolished and vast numbers of residents displaced. The situation remains tense, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicating the military will remain in Jenin until objectives are met.

