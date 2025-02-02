Left Menu

Pentagon Shake-up: Media Shuffle Sparks Unrest

The Trump administration announced it would reassign office spaces at the Pentagon, affecting major media outlets like the New York Times and NPR. This decision has sparked concerns about media access and the implications for news coverage of the Department of Defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:58 IST
Pentagon Shake-up: Media Shuffle Sparks Unrest

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has decided to reassess the allocation of office spaces within the Pentagon, impacting several major media organizations including the New York Times, NPR, NBC News, and Politico.

The announcement came in a memo revealing a new 'Annual Media Rotation Program.' This initiative will lead to these outlets vacating their dedicated spaces by February 14 to allow new media organizations like the New York Post and One America News Network to get a chance at covering Pentagon affairs more closely.

The decision has drawn criticism for potentially hindering public access to information about the Department of Defense, with affected outlets expressing their commitment to continue rigorous reporting despite these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025