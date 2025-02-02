Pentagon Shake-up: Media Shuffle Sparks Unrest

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has decided to reassess the allocation of office spaces within the Pentagon, impacting several major media organizations including the New York Times, NPR, NBC News, and Politico.

The announcement came in a memo revealing a new 'Annual Media Rotation Program.' This initiative will lead to these outlets vacating their dedicated spaces by February 14 to allow new media organizations like the New York Post and One America News Network to get a chance at covering Pentagon affairs more closely.

The decision has drawn criticism for potentially hindering public access to information about the Department of Defense, with affected outlets expressing their commitment to continue rigorous reporting despite these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)