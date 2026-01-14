World Faces Unprecedented Climate Challenge as Global Temperatures Soar

In 2025, the planet experienced its third-warmest year on record, with global temperatures consistently exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming over the past three years, European Union scientists revealed Wednesday.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) confirmed that 2025 ranked just below 2023 and 2024 as the hottest years on record. This unprecedented warming aligns with the UK Met Office's findings, marking a significant climate milestone since temperature records began in 1850.

Despite the urgent need for climate action underscored by the 2015 Paris Agreement, political tension mounts, with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration withdrawing from key scientific panels. As extreme weather events worsen, experts stress the criticality of addressing greenhouse gas emissions to prevent irreversible global impacts.