Delhi Police Nab Notorious 'Makora' Gang Member with Deadly Arsenal

Delhi Police arrested Amrish Bhati, a member of the Sunder Bhati gang, notorious for its criminal activities. The arrest led to the seizure of two automatic pistols and 125 rounds of ammunition. Authorities have linked Bhati to other gang operations through intelligence from past detentions and confirm his involvement in weapon procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:01 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have captured a key member of the notorious Sunder Bhati gang, also known as the 'makora' gang. Acting on crucial intelligence, officials nabbed Amrish Bhati in east Delhi.

The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of firearms, including two automatic pistols and 125 rounds of ammunition, some designed for AK-47s. This arrest, made near a bustling Ghazipur Mandi, stemmed from insights obtained during a previous gang member's detention.

Investigations revealed that Amrish, hailing from Greater Noida and currently pursuing higher studies in Hindu Studies, has been embroiled in criminal activities since 2000. His affiliations with various gangs in Uttar Pradesh, notably in arms procurement, have now been exposed, following the earlier arrest of another gang member named Kalu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

