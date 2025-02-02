Delhi Police Nab Notorious 'Makora' Gang Member with Deadly Arsenal

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have captured a key member of the notorious Sunder Bhati gang, also known as the 'makora' gang. Acting on crucial intelligence, officials nabbed Amrish Bhati in east Delhi.

The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of firearms, including two automatic pistols and 125 rounds of ammunition, some designed for AK-47s. This arrest, made near a bustling Ghazipur Mandi, stemmed from insights obtained during a previous gang member's detention.

Investigations revealed that Amrish, hailing from Greater Noida and currently pursuing higher studies in Hindu Studies, has been embroiled in criminal activities since 2000. His affiliations with various gangs in Uttar Pradesh, notably in arms procurement, have now been exposed, following the earlier arrest of another gang member named Kalu.

