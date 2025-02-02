Tragedy at the Pump: Unidentified Assailants Claim Life in Kapurthala

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the local community, three unidentified individuals allegedly shot a petrol pump employee near Kheeranwali village, situated on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police reported on Sunday.

The tragic episode unfolded on Saturday night, when the trio, arriving on a motorbike, engaged in a minor altercation with the employee. The situation escalated as one of the assailants allegedly opened fire, leading to the group fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Kulwant Singh, was immediately rushed to a Jalandhar hospital and later transferred to a Ludhiana facility, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries. A murder case has been filed, and police are actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)