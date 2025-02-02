Left Menu

Tragedy at the Pump: Unidentified Assailants Claim Life in Kapurthala

Three unidentified individuals allegedly shot a petrol pump employee near Kheeranwali village on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, following a scuffle. The victim, Kulwant Singh, succumbed to his injuries after being transferred from a Jalandhar hospital to Ludhiana. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:09 IST
Tragedy at the Pump: Unidentified Assailants Claim Life in Kapurthala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the local community, three unidentified individuals allegedly shot a petrol pump employee near Kheeranwali village, situated on the Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police reported on Sunday.

The tragic episode unfolded on Saturday night, when the trio, arriving on a motorbike, engaged in a minor altercation with the employee. The situation escalated as one of the assailants allegedly opened fire, leading to the group fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Kulwant Singh, was immediately rushed to a Jalandhar hospital and later transferred to a Ludhiana facility, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries. A murder case has been filed, and police are actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025