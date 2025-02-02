Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Budget Boost: Over Double the Funds Compared to Rajya Sabha

In the latest Union Budget, the Lok Sabha has been allocated Rs 903 crore, more than double the amount given to the Rajya Sabha. A significant portion, Rs 558.81 crore, is earmarked for the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which includes support for Sansad TV. Allocations for salaries and allowances were detailed for both houses.

Updated: 02-02-2025 16:02 IST
The Union Budget has considerably favored the Lok Sabha, allocating Rs 903 crore, which is over twice the Rs 413 crore designated for the Rajya Sabha.

Of the Lok Sabha's share, Rs 558.81 crore is set aside for the Lok Sabha Secretariat, covering items like Grants in Aid to Sansad TV.

Detailed allocations include Rs 2.52 crore for the salaries of the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Deputy Chairman, and Rs 338.79 crore for Lok Sabha members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

