Balancing Growth and Greenery: Jammu & Kashmir's Environmental Commitment

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has addressed concerns regarding the felling of over 250 trees in Kathua for industrial development, assuring an investigation into the incident. He emphasized the importance of balancing industrial growth with environmental conservation and social responsibility, proposing alternative practices and affirming support for agriculture and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has committed to an in-depth investigation into the felling of over 250 trees in Kathua's Barwal area. The incident, tied to land acquisition for industrial development, has sparked significant public protest and highlighted the need to balance growth with environmental conservation.

Responding to the outcry, Choudhary has insisted that industrial progress must not come at the expense of environmental integrity. He has directed a comprehensive inquiry to determine if proper clearance protocols were followed and assured strict action against any breaches of environmental laws.

Highlighting broader economic concerns, he promised government support for agriculture and tourism alongside industrial expansion. Choudhary emphasized a sustainable approach, combining ecological preservation with socio-economic growth, pledging adequate compensation and rehabilitation for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

