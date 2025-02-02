Balancing Growth and Greenery: Jammu & Kashmir's Environmental Commitment

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has committed to an in-depth investigation into the felling of over 250 trees in Kathua's Barwal area. The incident, tied to land acquisition for industrial development, has sparked significant public protest and highlighted the need to balance growth with environmental conservation.

Responding to the outcry, Choudhary has insisted that industrial progress must not come at the expense of environmental integrity. He has directed a comprehensive inquiry to determine if proper clearance protocols were followed and assured strict action against any breaches of environmental laws.

Highlighting broader economic concerns, he promised government support for agriculture and tourism alongside industrial expansion. Choudhary emphasized a sustainable approach, combining ecological preservation with socio-economic growth, pledging adequate compensation and rehabilitation for affected communities.

