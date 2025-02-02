Left Menu

Major Crackdown: Illegal Poppy Fields Destroyed in Tengnoupal

In Manipur, over 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed in the Khudei Khullen hill range. The operation was a joint effort by the police, BSF, and forest department. Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the ongoing War on Drugs. An FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:22 IST
Major Crackdown: Illegal Poppy Fields Destroyed in Tengnoupal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against drug-related activities, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of more than 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Khudei Khullen hill range, Tengnoupal district.

This operation involved coordinated efforts by the district police, Border Security Force (BSF), and the forest department, reflecting the state's commitment to its War on Drugs initiative.

The event highlights the ongoing collaborative actions to tackle illicit poppy cultivation, with an FIR registered in connection to the recent developments, Singh stated in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025