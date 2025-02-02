Major Crackdown: Illegal Poppy Fields Destroyed in Tengnoupal

In a significant move against drug-related activities, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the destruction of more than 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Khudei Khullen hill range, Tengnoupal district.

This operation involved coordinated efforts by the district police, Border Security Force (BSF), and the forest department, reflecting the state's commitment to its War on Drugs initiative.

The event highlights the ongoing collaborative actions to tackle illicit poppy cultivation, with an FIR registered in connection to the recent developments, Singh stated in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)