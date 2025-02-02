Serbian Students Ignite Anti-Corruption Flame on Danube Bridge

Braving the cold, Serbian students occupied a Danube bridge in Novi Sad overnight, pressing for anti-corruption reforms sparked by a tragic train station collapse.

Farmers joined by guarding the blockade with tractors, bolstered by local residents' supplies and support, as the protest gains momentum against President Vucic.

The powerful movement challenges Serbia's leadership, demanding transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects and decrying biased state media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)