Serbian Students Ignite Anti-Corruption Flame on Danube Bridge

Serbian students lead an anti-corruption movement following the deadly Novi Sad train station collapse, driven by alleged graft. Supported by locals and farmers, they block bridges, challenging President Vucic. Despite media marginalization, the protest grows, resonating deeply in Serbia's corruption-stricken society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:32 IST
Braving the cold, Serbian students occupied a Danube bridge in Novi Sad overnight, pressing for anti-corruption reforms sparked by a tragic train station collapse.

Farmers joined by guarding the blockade with tractors, bolstered by local residents' supplies and support, as the protest gains momentum against President Vucic.

The powerful movement challenges Serbia's leadership, demanding transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects and decrying biased state media coverage.

