Ex-Corporator Arrested in Rs 1.5 Crore Extortion Case

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested an ex-corporator alongside three others for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1.5 crore from a developer, an official reported on Sunday.

The former corporator lodged complaints against a builder redeveloping a slum in Mumbai's Worli area, demanding Rs 10 crore to rescind these complaints. After negotiation, the amount was reduced to Rs 1.5 crore.

Following a tip-off from the builder, authorities set a trap near a hotel in Bhayander, resulting in the arrest of the politician's aide upon collection of the first instalment of Rs 25 lakh. Subsequently, the ex-corporator and two others were apprehended in Vasai, according to assistant inspector Amol Talekar of Navghar police station. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain if more suspects are involved in the extortion scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)