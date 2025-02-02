Left Menu

RLD MLA Urges Action After Ghaziabad Cylinder Explosion

An RLD MLA from Uttar Pradesh wrote to the Petroleum Minister regarding safety lapses by three petroleum companies linked to a cylinder blast in Ghaziabad. He demands strict actions against Bharat, Hindustan, and Indian Oil Corporations for their negligence. The blast led to fire damage but no casualties.

Updated: 02-02-2025 20:09 IST
A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA has raised alarms over alleged safety lapses by three major petroleum companies after a devastating cylinder explosion in Ghaziabad. In a detailed letter to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the MLA from Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli constituency, Madan Bhaiya, emphasized the need for accountability.

The MLA insisted that administrative officers from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited should be held responsible for the negligence that jeopardizes public safety. Highlighting incidents where such explosions could pose significant risks, he called for immediate action.

Madan Bhaiya, formerly representing Loni and a native of Jawali village in the Ghaziabad area, stressed the urgency of stringent preventative measures. The explosion, resulting from friction among over 60 cylinders on a truck, caused considerable property damage, but thankfully no casualties. Fire officials managed to control the blaze within 90 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

