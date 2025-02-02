Daring Baby Rescue: Delhi Police Foil Kidnapping Plot

Delhi Police have successfully recovered a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped from Safdarjung Hospital, according to an official statement released Sunday.

The incident came to light when a 32-year-old woman from Bihar reported that her infant son was missing after she left him with an unidentified woman to purchase milk at the hospital.

An investigation, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary, included scrutinizing CCTV footage, which ultimately led to the arrest of 35-year-old Neetu in Alipur and a safe recovery of the child.

