Nepal Police Crack Massive Online Gambling Racket: 3 Billion Rupees Scandal Unveiled

Nepal police uncovered a major online gambling racket seizing over Rs 3 billion and arresting 24 individuals, including ten Indian nationals. Operating from Sanepa, Lalitpur, they deceived people using an online betting app and Indian bank accounts. Police confiscated various digital and banking devices during the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:54 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal authorities have exposed a significant online gambling operation, seizing more than Rs 3 billion and detaining 24 individuals, ten of whom are Indian nationals. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in the Sanepa area of Lalitpur, leading to these arrests.

According to Kaji Kumar Acharya, Superintendent of Police at the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, the accused were orchestrating the illegal activities from two rented properties, primarily targeting victims through an online betting platform and leveraging Indian bank accounts for financial transactions.

The police seized extensive evidence, including 57 mobile phones, 13 laptops, 34 ATM cards, and several identification and banking documents. Preliminary findings reveal transactions exceeding Rs 3 billion, pointing to a sophisticated operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

