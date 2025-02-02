Left Menu

Serbian Taxi Drivers Rally in Support of Protesting Students

University students in Serbia lead anti-corruption protests following a deadly accident in Novi Sad. Hundreds of taxi drivers offered free rides home to show solidarity after days of protests. The movement demands justice, accountability, and has prompted nationwide support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:01 IST
Serbian Taxi Drivers Rally in Support of Protesting Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

University students in Serbia are at the forefront of anti-corruption protests sparked by a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where a construction failure claimed 15 lives. Hundreds of taxi drivers rallied to support these students, offering them free rides back to their homes after days of demonstrations.

The impromptu show of solidarity was organized by individuals like Sava Jovanovic, who emphasized the communal effort to bring students home, viewing them as the country's hope for a better future. The movement has resonated deeply with the Serbian public, who are demanding justice and systemic change.

As students marched and conducted blockades, they were met with public support, including food and refreshments from local residents. The movement's demands for rule of law and accountability have reignited a collective spirit among the populace, reminiscent of past national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025