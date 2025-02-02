Serbian Taxi Drivers Rally in Support of Protesting Students

University students in Serbia are at the forefront of anti-corruption protests sparked by a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where a construction failure claimed 15 lives. Hundreds of taxi drivers rallied to support these students, offering them free rides back to their homes after days of demonstrations.

The impromptu show of solidarity was organized by individuals like Sava Jovanovic, who emphasized the communal effort to bring students home, viewing them as the country's hope for a better future. The movement has resonated deeply with the Serbian public, who are demanding justice and systemic change.

As students marched and conducted blockades, they were met with public support, including food and refreshments from local residents. The movement's demands for rule of law and accountability have reignited a collective spirit among the populace, reminiscent of past national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)