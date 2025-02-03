Diplomatic Pressure: South Africa's Taiwan Embassy Deadline

The South African government has issued a directive for Taiwan to relocate its de facto embassy from Pretoria by the end of March. This comes amid escalating Chinese pressure, according to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry. South Africa cut official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997, maintaining them solely with China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory.

In a statement, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry revealed that South Africa had requested the Taiwanese embassy to leave Pretoria or change its classification to a trade office by late January. The ongoing negotiations between the two nations reflect China's increasing influence in South Africa, the ministry said.

While the South African embassy in Taipei remains silent on the matter, China also has not commented. South Africa previously requested a change in the status of what is known as the Taipei Liaison Office in Pretoria while looking to boost trade ties with China, its principal trading ally.

Taiwan, which opposes China's sovereignty claims, insists on its right to form diplomatic relationships globally. Currently, it has formal ties with only 12 nations, with Eswatini being its sole African ally mostly surrounded by South African borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)