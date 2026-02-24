Left Menu

Soccer-Australia ready to embrace pressure as Women's Asian Cup hosts, says Raso

Winger Hayley Raso says Australia are ​relishing the weight of expectation as Women's ​Asian Cup hosts and shrugged off ‌concerns ​the players have had little time to adapt to Joe Montemurro's game plan. The Matildas are chasing their first Asian Cup title since 2010 ‌and head into the 12-nation tournament starting on Sunday with no tune-up matches and with players arriving late due to club commitments.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:52 IST
Soccer-Australia ready to embrace pressure as Women's Asian Cup hosts, says Raso

Winger Hayley Raso says Australia are ​relishing the weight of expectation as Women's ​Asian Cup hosts and shrugged off ‌concerns ​the players have had little time to adapt to Joe Montemurro's game plan.

The Matildas are chasing their first Asian Cup title since 2010 ‌and head into the 12-nation tournament starting on Sunday with no tune-up matches and with players arriving late due to club commitments. Raso said the players were glad of the attention playing on home soil and ‌were fine with the pressure that came with it.

"The expectations are high, and a lot of ‌people want us to do well," she told reporters on Tuesday. "We're probably our harshest critics, we want ourselves to do well.

"I wouldn't say that we feel pressured to perform, but we love the pressure." Montemurro, appointed last June, has overseen just ⁠three ​international windows but Raso said ⁠the squad's cohesion and familiarity with each other meant they could adapt on the run.

"We're a team that's been together ⁠for a really long time, so we know how each other works, and we know that whatever coach ​is in charge of us that we'll be playing their way," Raso said. "He wants us ⁠to control the ball. He wants us to possess the ball, and that's something we like doing .... We're looking forward to ⁠getting ​out there."

Raso, a key player during Australia's run to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals co-hosted with New Zealand, scored in her last start for German club Eintracht Frankfurt. Captain and striker Sam Kerr ⁠also grabbed a goal for Chelsea as they knocked Manchester United out of the Women's FA Cup ⁠on Sunday.

Raso said ⁠the club form boded well for the Matildas ahead of the tournament opener against the Philippines in Perth on Sunday. "That's really important," she said.

"You gain your ‌confidence before ‌you come into camp."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

 India
2
AIADMK chief Palaniswami unveils party's third phase poll promises, announces Rs 10,000 cash incentive for families.

AIADMK chief Palaniswami unveils party's third phase poll promises, announce...

 India
3
French Foreign Minister urges U.S. ambassador to explain no-show

French Foreign Minister urges U.S. ambassador to explain no-show

France
4
Tirupati laddu row: There was conspiracy angle in adulterated ghee supply issue, says Andhra CM Naidu in Assembly.

Tirupati laddu row: There was conspiracy angle in adulterated ghee supply is...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026